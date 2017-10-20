Holiday assistance for those in need

Army Community Service’s Holiday Assistance Program helps financially strapped military and civilian Families with food vouchers or gift certificates for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Families qualifying for the Thanksgiving Holiday Assistance Program will automatically be included in the Christmas distribution. Eligible applicants include: Soldiers of all ranks and civilians in WG 1-5; GS1 Step 10 and below; GS2 Step 5 or below; GS3 Step 3 or below; NF1 or 2 with an annual salary of $28,000 or less; NA, NL or NS with an hourly salary of $12.55 or less. Priority is given to Soldiers with Families of four or more members. Leaders will assess eligible families, nominate those with an actual need who are willing to participate and will be available to take receipt of items during times allotted — and ensure this is accomplished in a personal and confidential manner.

Completed applications (available through chain of command and at ACS) signed by the commander or designated authority must reach the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Army Community Service, Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg, by 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 9 for Christmas. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

