Holiday Assistance Program helps bring joy to all

The Holiday Assistance Program provides gifts for children through Angel Trees; stocks the ACS food bank; and helps Families in need during the holidays.

“It’s such a huge effort that we could not do it without all the volunteers,” said Federica LeMauk, ACS Financial Readiness Program manager, who is in charge of the HAP.

Each tag on the Angel Trees contains a wish from a child whose family may be suffering a financial burden. To participate: take a tag, purchase the gift listed, attach the tag, and place the new, unwrapped item in any Angel Tree box or drop off at ACS.

Besides the Angel Trees, volunteers also prepare bags of groceries at the Commissary that customers can buy while doing their shopping. The contents are then used to stock the food bank at ACS. The bags have a variety of items, including ingredients to make a meal, said Tammy Simmons-Tumaliuan, who selects the items and prepares the bags. Each is filled with different amounts of items, so there is something for every budget. Just pick a bag, purchase it at the register when buying groceries and the items inside will go to families in need.

Anyone can use the food bank, LeMauk said. “There may be family circumstances that are creating a need. It doesn’t matter what rank you are; we want to offer a little extra help during the holidays.”

Applications for Thanksgiving food baskets must be submitted by Nov. 13 and for Christmas food baskets by Dec. 9. For more information, call ACS at (0611)143-548-9202.