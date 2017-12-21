Holiday closures

Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, are German and U.S. federal holidays. Dec. 26 is a German and training holiday. Community members should expect widespread closures on post and off. This is not a complete list. Call before you go.

The Commissary will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1; it will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 24

The post office will close at 2 p.m. Dec. 22. It will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. The finance portion (mailing out) will be closed Dec. 26

The vehicle registration office will be closed from 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 to 7:30 a.m. Jan. 2. Customers who need services during this time can go to Sembach. Information for Sembach can be found at: http://www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Office_Locations/default.htm.

The Army Education Center will be closed Dec. 25 to 29 and Jan. 1 and Jan. 2

Clay North access will be closed at 10 p.m., Dec. 24 until 6 a.m., Dec. 26 and again on Dec. 31 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Jan. 2. In case of emergency access, contact the USAG Wiesbaden Military Police Station at (0611)143-548-7778.

MWR facility hours can be found here: https://wiesbaden.armymwr.com/promos/family-and-mwr-holiday-hours-operation

The shuttle bus will not operate Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1.

The Deutsche Kantine will be closed Dec. 18 to Jan. 1.

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following federal, training and host nation holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services. Most German businesses will be closed on Germany holidays.

Dec. 18 to 22 – Half day schedule for active duty*

Dec. 25 – Christmas, U.S. holiday and German holiday

Dec. 26 – German and training holiday for active duty*

Dec. 27-29 – Half day schedule for active duty

Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day U.S. and German holiday

Jan. 2 – Training holiday

Jan. 12 – Training holiday

Jan. 15 – Martin Luther King Day

See the U.S. Army Europe training holiday calendar for more dates: http://www.eur.army.mil/Training/USAREURTrainingHolidaySchedule-FY2018.pdf.

*Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off. They are not guaranteed.

Post office holiday hours

Through Jan. 6

Monday to Friday

Finance (mailing packages) – 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday

Package pickup – 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday

Hours for the Community Mail Room, Official Mail and In/Out Processing will remain the same.

