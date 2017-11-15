Holiday happenings 2017

Angel Trees

Community members are invited to share the holiday spirit by helping those in financial need through the Holiday Assistance Program’s Angel Tree. Angel Trees will be in place throughout the community starting Nov. 25. Community members can take a tag from the tree and purchase the indicated gift for a local child, attach the tag to the gift and place it in one of the Angel Tree boxes. Angel Tree boxes will be picked up on Dec. 18. Sponsors or Family members can then pick up their gifts at Army Community Service from Dec. 9 to 22. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Tour Christmas Markets with ACS

Army Community Service’s Relocation Readiness Program hosts tours of area Christmas Markets during the holiday season. Trips include:

Rüdesheim Christmas Market of Nations — Nov. 29 and Dec. 18. Explore more than 120 stalls from 12 nations in this Rhein River town.

Limburg Christmas Market — Dec. 6. Enjoy this traditional market set in this medieval town of half-timbered houses dating back to the 12th century.

Frankfurt Christmas Market — Dec. 13. Practice your public transportation skills and visit one of Germany’s most famous markets.

Mainz Christmas Market — Dec. 15. Explore this charming nearby market across the Rhein River and practice your public transportation skills.

It is highly recommended to bring snacks for the trip (or money to purchase food at the markets), to wear comfortable walking shoes and to dress for the weather. Costs vary depending on the cost of transportation: Rüdesheim’s trip is approximately €5, Limburg €8, Frankfurt €6 and Mainz €3. Bring extra euros for personal purchases. Call ACS at (0611) 143-548-9201 to register as space is limited.

Christmas Market visits

Join Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation for trips to some of the most famous German Christmas Markets: Dec. 2 – Köln Christmas Market

Dec. 9 – Michelstadt Christmas Market

Dec. 16 – Heidelberg Christmas Market

Cost is $39 per adult and $29 for children up to age 16 for the round-trip transportation. Bring euros for meals and purchases. Call (0611) 143-548-9801 for more information.

Tree lighting ceremony

Kick off the holiday season with a tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Clay Chapel. Refreshments will be available for purchase. The Jolly Old Elf and garrison commander will light the tree at 5:45 p.m.

Children can have photos taken with Santa in the Fireside Room at the Community Activity Center, or participate in arts and crafts activities, courtesy of the Child and Youth Services staff.

Little Italy will provide a holiday buffet special from 5 to 10 p.m., which will include rigatoni Bolognese, tortellini tomato marinara, orecchiette pasta with zucchini and shrimp in alfredo sauce, salad and bread. The children’s buffet will consist of chicken nuggets, fish sticks and French fries.

The adult buffet is $6.95; ages 6 to 12 is $3.95; and ages 5 and below are free.

Holiday Food Bank

The Army Community Service Holiday Food Bank will be open from Nov. 30 through Jan. 5, 2018. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The Holiday Food Bank is available to all ID cardholders. Donations of non-perishable food, personal hygiene and baby care items will be accepted. Donation may be dropped off at ACS and the Wiesbaden Commissary. Call (0611) 143-548-9201 for more information.

Black Friday Specials

Take a break from the holiday rush and enjoy quality family time at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. On Black Friday, Nov. 24, children 18 and under who come in with their families bowl for free all day, including free shoe rental. Stick around for Cosmic Bowling in the evening to win free games during the Red Pin Bowling Special. On Nov. 25 and 26, enjoy the WEC’s Turkey Special – bowl a turkey (three strikes in a row), and get that game for free. Call (0611) 143-548-9406 for details.

Holiday Worship Schedule

Protestant Services – Weekly on Sunday

Chapel Next, contemporary worship, 11 a.m. at Hainerberg Chapel Gospel Service, 9 a.m. at Clay Kaserne Chapel

Traditional Worship, 11 a.m. at Clay Kaserne Chapel

Protestant Christmas Services

Combined Protestant Service, 11 a.m. Dec. 24 at Hainerberg Chapel

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Hainerberg Chapel

Regular services resume Dec. 31 at Clay and Hainerberg chapels

Catholic Services – Weekly Mass

Sunday Mass, 9 a.m. at Hainerberg Chapel

Wednesday Mass, 11:45 a.m. at Clay Kaserne Chapel

Catholic Christmas Services at Hainerberg Chapel

Mass Immaculate Conception, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Mass, 9 a.m. Dec. 24

Children’s Carol Service, 3:30 p.m., Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Vigil Mass, 4 p.m., Dec. 24

Christmas Day Mass, 9 a.m., Dec. 25

Mass, 9 a.m. Dec. 31

Mass Mary, Mother of God, 10 a.m., Jan. 1

Jewish Observances

Chanukah Party, 5 p.m. Dec. 16 Contact Chap. (Capt.) Karyn Berger at karyn.b.berger.mil@mail.mil or DSN 546-8224 for more information.

Jingle Bell Jog

Get a little exercise and share the spirit of the season at the Jingle Bell Jog 5k Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Dec. 16. Various items will be given away to participants during this event. Take part for free or pay $10 for a T-shirt and race bib. Sign up at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center or call (0611) 143-548-9801.

Christmastime at The Vault

The Vault will feature a host of entertainment and giveaways in December. Events include: Cadillac Country Time Dec. 1, Pool Tournaments Dec. 8 and 29, Christmas Card Day and Nine Days Before Christmas with DJ Stan and Free Snacks Dec. 15, and Get Ready for New Year’s Jam with DJ Stan and Free Snacks Dec. 30. The Vault is located in Bldg. 7762 in Hainerberg.

Holiday Wreath Crafting

The Rheinblick Golf Course, in conjunction with the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club, will host a wreath crafting afternoon from 1 4 p.m. Dec. 2. Materials will be on hand to construct wreaths, and the golf course will provide pine branches and pine cones for the projects. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own special materials – or take their wreaths home to complete. Enjoy holiday music, and holiday desserts and drinks will be available for purchase at the restaurant. Wreath crafting and supplies will be free. Call (0611) 143-548-5485.

