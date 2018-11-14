Holiday happenings 2018

Turkey Bowl

Join in a Family football event at 8 a.m. Nov. 22 at the Clay North football field. Families are invited to join in the fun, and kids 8 years and up are welcome to play.

Thanksgiving dinner

The Strong Europe Cafe Dining Facility on Clay Kaserne will serve a Thanksgiving feast from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. Meal rates are $6.80 for E-1 through E-4 and their Families. All other service members and civilians are $9.10.

Tree lighting ceremony

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden invites everyone to Clay Kaserne on Nov. 28 starting at 5 p.m. for the annual holiday tree lighting. The celebration will feature holiday music, refreshments for sale, photos with Santa, giveaways, children’s crafts and more. After Santa arrives at the chapel, he’ll head over to Little Italy Restaurant and Catering Center for photos. Little Italy will feature a pasta dinner buffet starting at 6 p.m. The special holiday dinner costs $6.95 for adults and $3.95 for children ages 6 to 12. Children under 5 eat free. Reservations are not required — it’s first-come, first-served.

Create holiday cards

The Wiesbaden Library hosts another Maker Space event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1 — this time focusing on print making. This free event is open to individuals ages 16 and above. Stop by the library or call (0611) 143-548-9821 to register.

Christmas market visits

Wiesbaden Outdoor Recreation offers several day trips to some of Germany’s most popoular Christmas markets. Upcoming trips include the Heidelberg Christmas market on Dec. 1, the Cologne Christmas market on Dec. 8 and the Rothenburg Christmas market on Dec. 15. Sign up at the Wiesbaden Sports, Fitness and Outdoor Recreation Center or call (0611) 143-548-9801 for details. Army Community Service also offers public transportation and walking tours of the Mainz Christmas market on Dec. 6 and to the Rüdesheim Christmas market on Dec. 20. Sign up at ACS or by calling (0611) 143-548-9201.

The Night Before Christmas

Santa and Mrs. Claus will take a little time out of their busy schedules during this time of year to read the classic tale, “The Night Before Christmas,” at the Wiesbaden Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8. People of all ages are invited to enjoy the story, crafts and refreshments.

Toy drive

A Toys for Tots toy drive collection point will be set up in the Exchange from Nov. 26 to Dec. 22 on Hainerberg. Those who would like to donate are asked to drop off new, unwrapped toys. Toys will be used to help bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children.

Holiday Assistance Program

The Holiday Assistance Program assists military and civilian Families, primarily the Families of specialists and below, with actual needs during the holiday season. This includes a food voucher or gift certificates for Christmas. Completed applications (available through chain of command and at ACS) signed by the commander or designated authority must reach the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Army Community Service, Bldg. 7790 on Hainerberg by 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14. The Food Pantry opened Nov. 14 and will be open until Jan. 15. Each Family registered in the Holiday Assistance Program can make two trips to the food bank per month. Call (0611) 143-548-9201.

New Year’s Eve Party

The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center invites community members to celebrate the passing of the old year and welcoming in the new year on Dec. 31. The evening will feature finger foods from 8 to 11 p.m., a video DJ in the Lounge, a glass of bubbly at midnight (for patrons ages 18 and above — upstairs in the Lounge), a fruit punch drink at midnight for younger guests, Cosmic bowling all night long with free shoe rental and $2 games and New Year’s party favors. Tickets go on sale Dec. 11 (check with the WEC for prices). Group rate packages will be available. Call (0611) 143-548-9404 or 9406 for more information.