The following community members were recognized for their efforts in ensuring the health and safety of the community as the garrison adjusts to social distancing directives. There are too many to name, but please tune in to our weekly town halls where the garrison commander will recognize more hometown heroes.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe

Aaron Schroeder (mail clerk) was recognized for initiative with mail room operations for all tenants of the Amelia Earhart Center during the COVID-19 pandemic response. He created a mailbox tracker that is updated daily and shares with employees who have mail available for pickup. Schroeder also helps run a curbside pickup service that enables social distancing, hygiene and convenience.

2nd Theater Signal Brigade/102nd Signal Batallion

Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Sutton assumed responsibility of the garrison’s Protection Force Clean/Trace Team. He assembled the initial Clean Team; enforcing social distancing, hand washing, and hand sanitizing throughout the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden footprint; worked closely with the garrison Trace teams. Additionally, Sutton published the barracks sanitation standard operating procedure that is used throughout the garrison.

Jim Burger led his team of the Soldiers and civilians of NEC Wiesbaden, 102d/2TSB to quickly and efficiently conduct the installation of additional EUR NIPR/SIPR services to the Tony Bass Auditorium, Bldg. 1212 (U.S. Army Europe Headquarters) and the USAREUR Surgeons Office; enabling USAREUR, USAG Wiesbaden, and tenant units to expand mission command capabilities for COVID-19 mitigation.

2nd Military Intelligence Battalion

2nd Lt. Harned and Staff Sgt. Stroup were recognized as the officer in charge/non-commissioned officer in charge of the initial COVID-19 ACP screening teams across the garrison area of responsibility, they assumed their responsibilities while the situation was still developing and managed to do an exceptional job of taking care of the 24 Soldiers under their charge, managing the various shifts across nine checkpoints, communicating with the Garrison Leadership of the daily lessons learned, adapting promptly as new guidance was issued, while also taking on shifts and conducting screenings themselves. They set the standard and refined the TTPs for how COVID-19 screening operations were being conducted and enabled a smooth transition between their team and 2CR.

24th Military Intelligence Battalion

Sgt. 1st Class Gina Palacios (NCOIC: Integrated GEOINT Division). While acting as A CO First Sergeant for the past two weeks, Palacios has simultaneously ensured the safety, comfort and well-being of all 31 of her Integrated GEOINT Division (IGD) Soldiers around the clock. She’s been extremely active in ensuring both European Cryptologic Center and IGD personnel understand their daily task and purpose amid the social distancing restrictions enacted at the same time she began acting as 1SG.

1st Battalion 214th Aviation Regiment

Warrant Officer Travis Adawag, UH60 pilot, was the lead for establishing the Team Clean operations at the Commissary. He has built an outstanding relationship with the DeCA team, and has provided exceptional leadership and judgment while managing an uncertain situation.

The associates and customers at the PX and Express locations appreciate the efforts of the Soldiers on the front line, as you ensure our safety through disinfecting and social distancing initiatives. Without your help, this storm would be a lot tougher. Thanks for all you do.

U.S. Army Europe

Dave Cain serves as the U.S. Army Europe Mission Command Center facility manager. Cain and his team (Jeff Redman, Carlos Sanchez, and Staff Sgt. Chris Aune) have been proactive, forward-thinking and creative to ensure everyone who enters the MCC and the Keyes Building are met with everything they need to keep themselves and their workplace clean. In a building such as the MCC, where hundreds of mission-essential employees are still coming to work every day, the attention to detail and persistent focus on cleanliness is essential to our success and protection of the force.

DoDEA

To all of the school teachers and staff for their ongoing efforts and continuous work for kids during this time.

Kate Tignor of Aukamm Elementary School found innovative ways to engage students and have a little fun on the school’s Facebook page

Chris Moed of Wiesbaden High School has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support the schools tech needs at all times of day and night (getting teachers on virtual private network, troubleshooting access issues for working from home, helping to issue computers, getting equipment where it needs to be, etc.)

DeCA

Jimmy Ephran has been taking precautions to protect the Commissary’s employees and patrons by increasing the level of cleanliness and sanitation. He is extremely concerned about the patrons’ and employees’ health and has spent numerous unpaid hours in the store to ensure everyone’s safety and health.