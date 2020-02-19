Housing staff engages residents, improves with survey feedback

Over the past several months, the Directorate of Public Works has been gathering information on housing and resident satisfaction and what residents would like to see in the future.

In November and December 2019, almost 23% of residents provided feedback to an online housing survey, which was an increase of more than 5% over the same survey sent last spring. After a high-level focus on housing and initiatives being implemented Armywide, the survey was sent again in the winter to measure any changes.

While many of the survey questions focused on privatized housing found in the states, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden residents provided responses specifically for Army-owned housing.

“We appreciate our residents taking the time to provide us feedback,” said Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “We recognize we have areas where we can improve, and we have made a lot of changes over the past year. It’s important for us to keep the lines of communication open so we know what’s working and what isn’t.”

The most common comments and concerns addressed five main areas within housing including the assignment policy, furnished appliances, ground maintenance, customer service and the assignment process, and security.

Numerous positive comments in the surveys highlighted the responsiveness of DPW personnel to work orders and the quality of the housing at USAG Wiesbaden.

In addition to the survey feedback, around 20 Aukamm and Crestview residents met with planners Feb. 10 to provide input into their neighborhood area development plans. The plans, which are being updated for these neighborhoods this year, look out 20 years to help plan for long-term projects, design, and funding to improve the neighborhoods.

