I am strong

The Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month kickoff and SHARP Amazing Race will take place from 6 to 9 a.m. April 2 at the fitness center. The race is a timed group event requiring teams to use clues to complete a SHARP scavenger hunt throughout Clay Kaserne. The team with the highest score wins. Participants should register their team of five and a team name by March 2 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sharp-amazing-race-2020-tickets-91753327673. The SHARP Amazing Race is free of charge and open to all community members.

The Strike Out Sexual Assault Bowling Event will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. April 16 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. Community members are invited for an afternoon of bowling to increase awareness of the problem of sexual assault. There is no cost for bowling or shoe rental.

The Drive out Sexual Harassment and Assault Golf Scramble will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 24 at the Rheinblick Golf Course. Teams of four must register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-out-sexual-assault-and-harassment-golf-scramble-tickets-91326366621. The cost for this event is $50 per person (cost includes a shared golf cart, club rental, range token and lunch).

The Look SHARP! Clothing Exchange will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28-29. Clothing can be dropped off before the event at Army Community Service, the Re-Use Center or the SHARP office in Bldg. 1201 on Clay Kaserne.