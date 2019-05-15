ID Card Section recieves ‘High Flyer’ honors

Anna Morelock

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s ID Card and DEERS Office was recently honored with the RAPIDS High Flyer Award from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

Staff earned the award for placing in the top 10 out of more than 400 sites that were evaluated by the Defense Manpower Data Center on their common access card success rate, user management maintenance, cardstock and consumables, and utilization.

“The ID card center team works very well together to provide exceptional service with a focus on quality to our community,” said Chris Pittman, director of USAG Wiesbaden’s Directorate of Human Resources. “They are well deserving of the DMDC RAPIDS High Flyer Award.”

In 2018, 2,030 customers signed in to the ID card section for processing of sponsor and Family member IDs. In addition, the passport section processed 7,667 passport applications for the community.

Phillip Thompson, military passport agent and ID Card Site security manager, said he worked in the office previously and can tell there’s a difference between now and then.

“We’ve got a really good crew here, and it really does help,” Thompson said, noting the high volume of customer traffic, as well as phone calls and back-end processes that the team handles. “For passports and ID cards, they really take care of the customers.”

For 2018, the ID card section staff received a 96% satisfaction rating from their customers through the Interactive Customer Evaluation system.