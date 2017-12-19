Jan. 12 Organizational Day closures

The following services will be closed or have limited hours Jan. 12 for a garrison personnel organizational day:

CLOSED:

IACS office in Bldg. 1023

Army Community Services

Parent Central Services, SKIES and Sports and Fitness

Library

Fitness Center

Outdoor Recreation

Arts and Crafts

Auto Skills

NAF support – Financial Management Division, Property Book, Marketing and IT

Public Affairs

LIMITED HOURS:

Vehicle Registration will close at 9 a.m.

The Vault will close from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

