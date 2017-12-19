Jan. 12 Organizational Day closures

The following services will be closed or have limited hours Jan. 12 for a garrison personnel organizational day:
CLOSED:
IACS office in Bldg. 1023
Army Community Services
Parent Central Services, SKIES and Sports and Fitness
Library
Fitness Center
Outdoor Recreation
Arts and Crafts
Auto Skills
NAF support – Financial Management Division, Property Book, Marketing and IT
Public Affairs
LIMITED HOURS:
Vehicle Registration will close at 9 a.m.
The Vault will close from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
