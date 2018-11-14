Johnson takes over clinic responsibility

Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Johnson took over as the detachment sergeant relieving outgoing detachment sergeant Sgt. 1st Class David Harper at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic during a change of responsibility ceremony Nov. 2 at Clay Kaserne.

Clinic Commander Lt. Col. Stacey Freeman conveyed her expectations for Johnson during the ceremony.

“I expect you to look out for the welfare of all of our Soldiers and civilians,” she said, building on quotes from the Noncommissioned Officers Creed. “Communication is key, and trust is built by remaining true to your word and always being fair.”

Harper encouraged his colleagues at the ceremony to “leave every person better than you found them. It’s a humbling experience to lead a clinic,” he said. “I have learned something from everyone here. You are the reason for my success.”

Johnson indicated his commitment to being a leader and improving the clinic.

“It is important to maintain continuity, but it is just as important to welcome change,” he said during the ceremony. “I look forward to serving alongside my commander, Lt. Col. Freeman, and enhancing the proficiency of the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic. I will be a 360 degree leader … I will stay humble, yet vigilant in maintaining my own compass.”