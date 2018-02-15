Keep up to date with latest news, events

The Community Information Exchange on Jan. 23 at the Vault Club and Casino was not a common one. Participants of this CIE received free food samples, had cake and took part in a raffle. The reason for that was the grand opening of the Vault Club & Casino and the Bamboo Asian Restaurant located in the former shopping center on Hainerberg.

At the CIE, community members receive important garrison information, dates and news. Representatives from Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation talked about upcoming events such as the Sweethearts Massage Special during Valentine’s week. The principles of the schools on Hainerberg and Aukamm shared events and important dates, highlighting PCS-relevant deadlines. A representative from the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic talked about location changes and their Joint Outpatient Experience Survey (JOES), which has a very low return rate. In order to improve quality of care, and patient satisfaction, feedback by patients is appreciated. The American Red Cross shared information about blood drives. One donation “saves an average of three lives.” Donors can give blood every time in Wiesbaden — every 56 days. The blood stays in Europe and within the military community.

These are just some examples for the variety of topics that are covered at CIE. For more detailed information, download the latest presentation slides at: www.wiesbaden.army.mil/docs/CIB.pdf.

People who attend the CIE can always ask questions to the presenters as well as the commander himself. Questions about events, construction plans, parking lots, the Commissary, the Exchange, and the like can be clarified. The next CIE will take place March 27 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg.

