Keep Germany beautiful — dispose of trash properly

In Germany, virtually everything that can be recycled, is. Properly sorting waste into recyclable fractions saves energy, reduces air pollution, decreases greenhouse gas emissions and saves money.

Personnel new to the area will need to learn how to properly sort their household garbage for recycling. That task is made easier with the use of color-coded garbage bins—yellow for plastic and metal packaging, blue for paper and cardboard, brown or green for biodegradable waste (not available in all areas) and black for non-recyclable items.

Items that do not fit in one of these categories, i.e., hazardous waste, batteries, bulk waste, electronics, clothing and shoes can be taken to the Recycling Center on Clay Kaserne for on-post residents or to public ELW Recycling Centers in the city for those living off post. Recycling containers for glass, separated by color, can be found in housing areas and at the Recycle Center on Clay Kaserne.

Besides benefitting the environment, recycling saves money, said Heinz Peter Schneider, solid waste manager with the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works.

“If we don’t recycle, we have to pay much more,” he said, explaining that the garrison receives refunds for certain types of recyclable material and when not properly separated, that money is lost.

If trash is found improperly separated, bins will not be picked up, Schneider said. This applies both on and off post.

For on-post trash pick-up schedules and a list of city of Wiesbaden recycling centers, visit www.wiesbaden.army.mil/trash/index.html.

Trash separation quick reference

PAPER

Books

Brochures

Cardboard (flattened)

Catalogues

Magazines

Newspaper

Office paper

Paper packaging

Writing paper



BIO

Coffee grounds with filter paper

Tea bags

Food leftovers

Eggshells, bones, hair

Fruits and vegetables

Leaves and grass

Tree/hedge cuttings

Paper towels/napkins

PLASTICS

Aluminum foil

Beverage cans

Plastic bottles and cups

Plastic bags

Cling wrap

Styrofoam

Tetra packs

Tins and cans

Bulk trash items, such as untreated wood, clothing, shoes, electronics, furniture, household batteries, etc., can be dropped off at the recycling center, Bldg. 2450 on Clay Kaserne, or with the city of Wiesbaden. For more information and on-post trash pickup schedules, visit the garrison website at: www.wiesbaden.army.mil/trash.



Clothing and shoes still in usable condition can be dropped off in Aukamm at Hessenstr. 10, Westfalenstr. 25 or Württembergstr. 31; in Crestview at Plutoweg 17 or Saturnstr. 13; on Hainerberg at the Chapel (Bldg. 7779) or at the Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop, Bldg. 2450 on Mainz-Kastel Station.



Hazardous waste, such as antifreeze, cleaning agents, energy-saving light bulbs, old medicine and chemicals can be dropped off at the Hazardous Waste Storage Area, Bldg. 1224 on Clay Kaserne.

