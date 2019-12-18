Know what to do in the event of snow and ice

Generally, reporting delays or closures are made early in the morning. Official weather reports are received around 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Closure or reporting delays will be announced soon after. Community members can expect a notification on the Garrison Facebook page, through the Alert messaging system and AFN 103.7 FM.

When in doubt, always default to the most recent updates, whether on the Garrison Facebook page or the IMCOM-E Road Conditions website. If the road conditions are reported as Amber as of a certain time, and haven’t been updated since then, that is the most recent condition to report.

Road conditions

Current on-post road conditions can be found at https://home.army.mil/roads/, which can be easily accessed from the garrison website, home.army.mil/wiesbaden.

Road condition statuses

When driving a vehicle, Green, Amber, Red, and Black are used to identify road conditions on U.S. Army installations and to determine dispatch procedures for government vehicles. Drivers should always take into account their individual driving experience before heading out. Those who live off post should use local weather resources to determine driving conditions off post.

Green: Ideal road conditions on post exist. Drivers will observe normal precautions and speed limits.

Amber: Packed snow or slush with a depth less than four inches or ice accumulation exists. Plan for increased driving times and hazardous road conditions. Driver experience will be considered when dispatching vehicles under Amber conditions.

Red: Only mission-essential and emergency-essential vehicle dispatches are authorized. Drifting snow between four and eight inches and/or sheets of ice exist.

Black: Only emergency-essential vehicle dispatches are authorized. Heavy snow drifts with more than eight inches or extreme ice sheets exist.

Roads near my home

Driver experience should be taken into consideration during inclement weather. If you feel the road conditions near your home are hazardous, contact your unit leader or supervisor for guidance.

Personal decision to not travel

If the garrison commander decides to close the garrison or delay start time due to inclement weather, your supervisor or chain of command can still provide mission guidance to account for your duty hours. Outside of a garrison ordered delay or closure, if you feel your local conditions are too hazardous for you to report, contact your chain of command.

Installation closure

The garrison commander’s decision to close the installation or delay reporting applies to non-essential civilian personnel. Military personnel can be impeded by the absence of civilians, but, military personnel remain under the authority of their military chains of command. If you are unsure whether you should report, contact your chain of command for clarification.

Mission-essential civilians

Essential personnel should have their status noted in their position description. If you are unsure, contact your supervisor for clarification.

Delayed start for tenant units

During inclement weather, the garrison commander makes the decision to close the garrison or delay reporting times on behalf of the entire installation. If you are uncertain, contact your chain of command.

School closures

School delays and closures are not a school decision. School closure decisions are included in the post closure or delay decision, made by the garrison commander prior to school buses beginning their routes at 5:30 a.m. If school is closed or delayed, it will be announced through the Alert mass notification system, the garrison Facebook page and AFN Wiesbaden 103.7FM.

School buses

During inclement weather, if your child’s school bus does not show up at the expected time, it is recommended to not wait longer than 30 minutes. Please consider your individual situation, keeping the safety of your student in mind. Remember, parents should not leave younger children unattended at bus stops. Always comply with child supervision guidelines. In addition, further caution by parents is recommended during inclement weather.

Additionally, parents may call the school or DoDEA-E transportation office (0611) 705-337-2251 to check the status.

School absences

All student absences are considered on a case-by-case basis. School buses exercise extreme caution in all situations, particularly those involving inclement weather. Sponsors may be aware of situations and circumstances and apply common sense in their situation for the safety of their children.

The school will be notified if your child’s bus is running late. In these cases, the child will not be considered tardy.

Local German weather reports

German local TV stations: Hessischer Rundfunk (HR) and SWR RLP tend to broadcast local information on the area around Wiesbaden. However, they may not broadcast immediate information outside of their local newscast.

German local radio stations: Local radio stations such as Hitradio FFH (frequency 102.0 or 106.9) Hessischer Rundfunk/HR (frequency 94.4, 98.3, 96.7, 93.1, 89.3, 91.1, 102.5, 97.2) SWR (frequencies between 87.5 and 108.0) and Rockland Radio (frequency 107.9) are good sources for information such as local weather alerts and road conditions for German speakers.

Online media: www.hessenschau.de and www.eswe-verkehr.de may have current information on local weather and road conditions.

Weather reports in English

AFN Wiesbaden, 103.7 FM, begins broadcasting weekdays at 6 a.m. AFN Wiesbaden will also announce closures and delays, based on information received from the garrison.

On-post shuttle

Deviations to the shuttle bus route will be posted on the garrison Facebook page.

Host nation public transportation

The public transportation system’s website, www.rmv.de gives information on current public transportation delays, but may not always be up-to-date, depending on the situation.

RMV also offers a phone application that may provide information.

Snow and ice removal on post

According to the Housing Office handbook, “In snowy weather, residents are responsible for the removal of snow and ice from entrance areas, steps, porches, driveways, and sidewalks in the front and rear of their buildings and will clear walkways daily. Snow and ice on entrance areas and walkways shall be removed no later than 7 a.m. Snow shovels and salt and sand are available at the Self-Help Store. Snow and ice shall be removed prior to sprinkling salt.”

De-icing agent for off-post use

Hardware stores such as Bauhaus, Hornbach or OBI sell approved de-icing agents and can answer most questions about them.

Generally, most German states and cities prohibit the use of salt on the sidewalks. If you use salt, you may face a fine, depending on where you live. The approved materials for sidewalks are abrasives, such as sand or “Streugut.”

Always contact the local German emergency services right away (112 – fire department and ambulance or 110 – Polizei) if you get injured after slipping and falling off post during inclement weather.

Religious services

During Red or Black on-post road conditions, as determined by the IMCOM-Europe Road Conditions page, https://home.army.mil/roads/, religious services will be canceled in the interest of safety.