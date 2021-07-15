Legal assistance offered in special education law

07.15.2021 Courtesy Story U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden By Daniel A. Lauretano, Sr., Chief, Client Services & Policy Division

WIESBADEN, Germany – With the passage of Section 582(b)(7) of the National Defense Authorization Act, the Army will now provide legal assistance by an attorney trained in special education law at every legal assistance office.

The required assistance associated with this case type will be to provide legal counseling on education subjects, including, but not limited to, document review with respect to individual education plans under the Individuals with Disabilities Act, and plans pursuant to 10 USC Section 794 (504 Plans).

As time and resources permit, legal assistance may include in-person representation at school interviews or administrative hearings.

The purpose of IDEA is to ensure equality of opportunity, full participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency for individuals with disabilities. The IDEA is a federal entitlement program for children who have one of 14 categories of disability that creates a need for special education and related services because the disability is causing an adverse effect on the student’s educational performance.

Prior to IDEA, millions of children with disabilities were denied appropriate access to public education, and were denied entry into public schools altogether, while others were placed in segregated classrooms, or in regular classrooms without adequate support for their special needs.

The IDEA ensures that all children with disabilities are entitled to a free appropriate public education to meet their unique needs and prepare them for further education, employment and independent living.

If you believe your child qualifies for this service or if you have any questions about whether this law applies to your child, make an appointment to see a legal assistance attorney by emailing us at: USARMY.WIESBADEN.USAREUR.MBX.OJA-WLC-LEGAL-ASSISTANCE-CALENDAR@MAIL.MIL.