Legionella testing to begin

German Final Governing Standards now require annual monitoring of bathroom showers for Legionella bacteria. To comply with this standard, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Department of Public Works will be testing approximately 100 locations over the next several weeks.

Pilot testing was conducted in December 2017, and no Legionella bacteria was detected at occupied sample locations.

Residents contacted by DPW are asked to support the collection of samples by allowing the laboratory contractor to enter their homes for the 10-minute water sampling. Hot water samples will be collected from bathroom showers.

Sample results reported over the action limit will be reported to residents and corrective action will be taken.

For more information, contact Bill Kavanagh, DPW Environmental Division program manager, (0611)143-548-4092 or william.j.kavanagh.civ@mail.mil.

