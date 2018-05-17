Local News

Length of service awardees

May 17, 2018

Congratulations to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden employees who were honored during the May 7 Length of Service Ceremony. As of June 30, these employees will have reached from 5 to 50 years of federal civilian service for a total of 1,740 years of service.

50
Joseph Cooper

45
Leonard Sharp

40
Gordon Adam
Victor Dimarzo
Enoch Jackson
John Stapleton

35
Maazullah Barakzai
Isaac Ghebreweld
Michael Kraus
Tajudeen Kutti
Petra Nau
Kenneth Norton
Helmut Schartel

30
Guadalupe Alvarado
Matthias Forster
Eddie Hall
Gheorghe Hanek
Matthias Kraus
Jorgovana Lilly
Reiner Raab
Terry Towns

25
Richard Jungmann
William Mccassity
Sandra Simpson

20
Richard Arnold
Holger Fischer
Manfred Jung
Doris Loritz
Mark Perry
Andreas Pistoia
Grant Stocker
Olufemi Williams-Lee

15
Ian Avondstondt
Harold Berntsen Jr.
Stephen Janis
Bernd Walter

10
Matthias Dittombee
Kerry Ellis
Sebastian Fuchs
Donald Rosenkrans

5
Ekrem Demirtas
Harry Hassing
Christina Hudson
Christopher Huff
James McKee Jr.
Mirco Meyer
Jonathon Palmer
James Schultz
Alexius Walker
Daniel White

