Length of service awardees

Congratulations to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden employees who were honored during the May 7 Length of Service Ceremony. As of June 30, these employees will have reached from 5 to 50 years of federal civilian service for a total of 1,740 years of service.

50

Joseph Cooper

45

Leonard Sharp

40

Gordon Adam

Victor Dimarzo

Enoch Jackson

John Stapleton

35

Maazullah Barakzai

Isaac Ghebreweld

Michael Kraus

Tajudeen Kutti

Petra Nau

Kenneth Norton

Helmut Schartel

30

Guadalupe Alvarado

Matthias Forster

Eddie Hall

Gheorghe Hanek

Matthias Kraus

Jorgovana Lilly

Reiner Raab

Terry Towns

25

Richard Jungmann

William Mccassity

Sandra Simpson

20

Richard Arnold

Holger Fischer

Manfred Jung

Doris Loritz

Mark Perry

Andreas Pistoia

Grant Stocker

Olufemi Williams-Lee

15

Ian Avondstondt

Harold Berntsen Jr.

Stephen Janis

Bernd Walter

10

Matthias Dittombee

Kerry Ellis

Sebastian Fuchs

Donald Rosenkrans

5

Ekrem Demirtas

Harry Hassing

Christina Hudson

Christopher Huff

James McKee Jr.

Mirco Meyer

Jonathon Palmer

James Schultz

Alexius Walker

Daniel White

