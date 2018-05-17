Length of service awardees

Congratulations to the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden employees who were honored during the May 7 Length of Service Ceremony. As of June 30, these employees will have reached from 5 to 50 years of federal civilian service for a total of 1,740 years of service.
50
Joseph Cooper
45
Leonard Sharp
40
Gordon Adam
Victor Dimarzo
Enoch Jackson
John Stapleton
35
Maazullah Barakzai
Isaac Ghebreweld
Michael Kraus
Tajudeen Kutti
Petra Nau
Kenneth Norton
Helmut Schartel
30
Guadalupe Alvarado
Matthias Forster
Eddie Hall
Gheorghe Hanek
Matthias Kraus
Jorgovana Lilly
Reiner Raab
Terry Towns
25
Richard Jungmann
William Mccassity
Sandra Simpson
20
Richard Arnold
Holger Fischer
Manfred Jung
Doris Loritz
Mark Perry
Andreas Pistoia
Grant Stocker
Olufemi Williams-Lee
15
Ian Avondstondt
Harold Berntsen Jr.
Stephen Janis
Bernd Walter
10
Matthias Dittombee
Kerry Ellis
Sebastian Fuchs
Donald Rosenkrans
5
Ekrem Demirtas
Harry Hassing
Christina Hudson
Christopher Huff
James McKee Jr.
Mirco Meyer
Jonathon Palmer
James Schultz
Alexius Walker
Daniel White