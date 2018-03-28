License needed to drive on, off post

U.S. military personnel, civilian employees and Family members who plan to operate a privately owned vehicle while stationed in Germany will need a U.S. Forces Certificate of License, or USAREUR license. This license allows drivers to drive on and off post within Germany by passing a written test, proving they understand the road rules and signs.

The test can be taken in person or online. Either way, the driver will need to bring documentation to the Drivers Training and Testing Station on Clay Kaserne and pay the required $20 fee for the license, said Michael Leyba, transportation specialist at the DTTS.

Once a driver passes the test, they are eligible for a temporary license. The permanent license will be mailed to the driver’s CMR address within 60 days and is valid for five years, when signed and accompanied by a valid stateside license for the same class of vehicle, said Hans-Peter Moosberger, driver’s training instructor at the DTTS.

Authorization to drive a POV in Germany is a privilege, not a right, as outlined in the Driver’s Handbook and Examination Manual for Germany (AE Pam 190-34/USAFE Pam 31-206). Driving privileges may be withdrawn for offenses committed while operating a vehicle.

A current eye test by an optometrist (within 60 days) is required for applicants over 65 who are applying for an initial or replacement U.S. Forces Certificate of License.

What you need

Please have the following items and information available when attending orientation and training for a driver’s license:

Valid stateside license or any other valid civilian or country driver’s license.

DoD ID card

Sponsor’s social security number and DoD ID card number

$20 check, money order, credit card or debit card (no cash)

Glasses or contacts (if needed to pass eye test)

Unit (Company, Battalion, Detachment, DoDEA, AAFES, or whatever applies)

Full CMR address (Must be driver’s mailing address, not somebody else’s or a unit address)

DSN (Work phone of sponsor) or other contact telephone number

Online

CAC login: Personnel can take the USAREUR driver’s test online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/.

Family member login: Those without a CAC can take the test online at https://jkodirect.jten.mil/Atlas2/faces/page/login/Login.seam.

Click the link “non-government/sponsored account registration” on JKO’s website.

Once a user ID and password is received from JKO, users must enter this into JKO to take the test. Search the course catalogue for USA-007 for the course and USA-007B for the test.

Users will be prompted to put in their DoD ID number before taking the training and test. NOTE: Family members may not use a sponsor’s CAC to log into JKO, as USAREUR will not accept the scores.

Completing the training:

The course number and orientation are USA-007 and USA-007B. After taking the test, it will take 48 hours for the DTTS to receive the final score.

Bring the two certificates (USA-007 and USA-007B), a valid ID card, valid stateside or country driver’s license and $20 (no cash accepted).

Orientation and test results are valid for 60 days after taking the class and test.

If a driver fails the online test, they can take it again the same day.

Prepare for the test by reviewing the driver’s handbook at: www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Drivers_Handbook/default.htm and taking a practice test at www.usareurpracticetest.com.

In person

To take the test in person, customers should attend one of the regularly scheduled orientation and testing times: Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:25 a.m. in Bldg. 1023W, Room 324 on Clay Kaserne. The DTTS is closed on German and American holidays.

No appointment is necessary, but the DTTS can be reached at (0611) 143-546-6077/6076 for further information.

If a driver fails the test, they may retake it the next day the testing is offered, arriving at 10:30 a.m. (skipping the orientation).

Prepare for the test by reviewing the driver’s handbook at: www.eur.army.mil/rmv/Drivers_Handbook/default.htm and taking a practice test at www.usareurpracticetest.com.

