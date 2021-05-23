Local National workforce receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

On May 17, approximately 320 U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden local national employees received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

The milestone event was coordinated and organized by Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic staff, USAREUR-AF G1 Civilian Personnel Directorate, the Office of the Judge Advocate International Law Division, the Ansbach Army Health Clinic, USAG Wiesbaden S3/5/7, volunteers from the Red Cross, the local Works Council as well as members of the local national workforce.

Additionally, USAREUR-AF G1 CPD guidance required a host nation licensed physician be on-site to oversee the vaccination operation, which was led by U.S. certified medical professionals. Family Physician at the Army Health Clinic in Ansbach, Dr. Paul M. Klin, led the vaccination recipients through the event, which took place in the former Hainerberg bookstore building.

On site, Ilene Jones, Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic Primary Care Registered Nurse, ensured that all teams worked well together. “The event ran very smoothly with all hands on deck,” Jones said. “During the session’s debrief many staff voiced how polite, grateful and happy the LN population were.”

Martina Noble from the Directorate of Public Works was very happy that the Army provided this for local national employees. “I think it’s fabulous and I am very grateful for this. That way, I received my vaccination much faster than on the German side,” said Noble.

“I didn’t even feel the needle,” said a content Julius Muehleck from S3/5/7, Plans, Analysis and Integration Division.

Even though the units that have local national workers had reported slightly higher numbers than the amount of people that actually showed up to the event and LN specific processes had to be integrated into the established process at the vaccine center, leadership was very pleased with the outcome of the event.

“Four different agencies worked together for the first time very successfully,” said Jones. “A wonderful success due to all the great teamwork.”