Local National workforce receives their second dose of COVID-19 vaccination

On Friday, June 25, employees of the local national workforce had the chance to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

Deputy Commander of the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic, Col. Christian Olson, described the event as a tremendous success. “We even had local nationals come to tears because they were so appreciative for this opportunity to get vaccinated,” Olson said.

Pavel Michalek from the Directorate of Public Works, Mechanical Brand, left the event with a very happy smile on his face. “This is great! I’m glad the U.S. Army offered this to us, because most of us would have had to wait for a long time to get an appointment on the German side,” Michalek said.