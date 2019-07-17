Lodge, CDC receive Green Boot award

Lena Stange

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

The Hainerberg Child Development Center and the Wiesbaden Lodge received Green Boot awards June 6 on Hainerberg. The designation, presented to them by U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. Noah Cloud, recognized their efforts to conserve energy and resources.

A Green Boot certified workplace promotes recycling and reduces solid waste disposal, practices energy and water conservation measures and raises awareness about environmental friendly practices.

“For us, it’s a good thing because we have children here,” said Fred Birt, assistant director at the CDC. “So we can get them more used to conserving and separating their waste.”

Every contribution helps to conserve the environment, he said, adding that it is a good thing that the Army fosters awareness with the Green Boot program.

“Several of our facilities are now Green Boot certified,” said Mark Smith, chief of the Business Operations Division, Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “I think it is important to recognize we can all make a difference. The Green Boot program helps to increase our community awareness and hopefully more participation as environmental stewards.”

Organizations that wish to participate in the Green Boot program can contact the garrison energy manager at tomasz.filatow.ln@mail.mil.