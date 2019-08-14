Installation Management Command-Europe Director Tommy R. Mize (left) presents Ronald G. Toler, the Wiesbaden Army Lodge’s housekeeping manager, with the Lodging Supervisor of the Year Award during a presentation July 26. Toler received the Army-wide recognition for his overall excellence among MWR Army lodging professionals. Among his many achievements were the oversight of nearly 30 employees, having a customer-focused approach to his job with enhanced services, financial improvements, frequently assuming the job of the general manager in his absence and revised employee standards to better meet or exceed guest expectations.