The Strong Europe Cafe dining facility is taking reservations for the Thanksgiving meal, which will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost is $9.20 with a discount rate of &6.85 (spouse and dependent of E1 – E4).

Reservations can be made by calling 0611-143-537-0724/0726 or emailing

anna.k.esparzaveloz.mil@mail.mil.