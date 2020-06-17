Make the most of your move with resources at your fingertips

Subject matter experts answered questions from inbound and outbound personnel during a Facebook live PCS Symposium June 10 at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.

Viewers submitted their questions and concerns about upcoming PCS moves, and experts in housing, stop movement assistance, in-and-out processing, sponsorship, veterinary services and logistics readiness provided answers in their respective categories.

“The experts we have here today are very familiar and experienced with how to help you during the PCS season,” said Col. Noah Cloud, the USAG Wiesbaden commander. “The biggest change we are facing right now is the quarantine requirement.”

According to Cloud, inbound Soldiers, Department of the Army civilians, and family members will have to quarantine if they cross an international border. Those PCSing from an installation inside of Germany do not. However, to ensure PCS success, Cloud stressed the importance of personnel staying in contact with sponsors.

“It is very important that you are actively communicating with your sponsor from your gaining organization to make sure all of your questions are being answered,” Cloud said.

Service members can find sponsor information in the Total Army Sponsorship Program portal of Army Career Tracker. Service members or civilians who are unable to reach their sponsor should contact the USAG Sponsorship coordinator, Christopher Curtis, at christopher.j.curtis.civ@mail.mil.

In the midst of COVID-19 related restrictions, updates and policy changes are ongoing. Thus, new information and resources will continue to be provided for those PCSing and in need of assistance.

“Any questions or concerns not answered during the symposium will be addressed on the Garrison Facebook page in the Notes sections under the heading Symposium,” said Laurri Garcia, USAG Wiesbaden director of Public Affairs.

“Things are constantly changing,” Cloud said. “There will be several subsequent events like this one throughout this PCS season so that as the policies change our communication to you all remains constant and up to date.”

For more information on the symposium and the PCS categories discussed visit Garrison Wiesbaden on Facebook or home.army.mil/wiesbaden.

Local resources

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden website

Find phone numbers, opening hours, COVID-19 updates, news and more.

home.army.mil/wiesbaden

USAG Wiesbaden Newcomers’ page

This page offers pre-arrival, arrival and post-arrival sections as well as links to the cities of Wiesbaden and Mainz, the garrison Facebook page and Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation. This is where you can request a sponsor, make contact with the schools, connect with the housing office, begin studying for the drivers’ test and secure lodging.

home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/my-fort/newcomers

USAG Wiesbaden PCS 2020 page

This page was created to provide information specifically for people moving during the 2020 PCS season. It is meant to supplement general PCS information found on the newcomers’ page (above). Find information on traveling with pets, schools, inprocessing and quarantine requirements at the Wiesbaden Army Lodge.

home.army.mil/wiesbaden/index.php/my-fort/newcomers/pcs-2020

U.S. Army Europe Newcomer resources

Offers information on moving during COVID-19, a civilian onboarding guide, and answers to frequently-asked questions.

www.eur.army.mil/Newcomers

“Like” the garrison on Facebook

Get the latest news and information and watch our town halls, PCS symposiums and changes to COVID-19 regulations.

www.facebook.com/usagwiesbaden