Mass warning system keeps personnel in the know

Personnel with a common access card and a “.mil” email address should verify their contact information is updated in the Alert! Mass Warning Notification System. To check, users should go to the Alert! icon at the bottom right of their work computer screen. The icon is a solid blue circle with a white exclamation point inside. Right click on it and select “Edit Contact Info” to verify that all contact information and that of dependents, if applicable, is correct.

The U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Emergency Management team recommends adding dependents so that everyone can be in the know if an emergency were to arise. Only personnel with a common access card and a “.mil” address can access the system.

The Army’s MWNS notifies service members, Army civilians and their families during a crisis. MWNS operators, for example, can issue alerts in the event of an active shooter, inclement weather or any other event requiring immediate notification.

The Alert! MWNS provides similar service to the old AtHoc system — which it replaced — capable of sending emergency notifications to worldwide users via desktop pop-up, mobile phone, SMS text, email and public distribution.

Your Alert! account will follow your Army career — both as a civilian and service member overseas and in the U.S.

Additionally, Alert! allows registered users to add up to 10 different phone numbers to include more family members.

For more information, go to home.army.mil/wiesbaden.

Nathan Van Schaik, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs, contributed to this report.