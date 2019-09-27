Measles case identified in USAG Wiesbaden community

A positive Measles case was identified within the Wiesbaden community, with possible exposure dates between Sept. 15 and 19, 2019. The possible exposures occurred at the MCC building, post office and library on Clay Kaserne during those dates. There has been no involvement of the local schools or day care centers.

Measles is a very contagious respiratory infection that is caused by a virus. The infection causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms. The incubation period of measles, usually lasts from 7 to 14 days. Symptoms usually appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus and typically include high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. Rash onset averages at 14 days from initial exposure. It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face at the hairline and spread downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet. Infected people can spread measles to others from four days before and up to four days after the rash appears.

The measles virus can spread to others through droplets; this includes talking, coughing and sneezing. Also, the measles virus can live for up to two hours in an airspace where the infected person coughed or sneezed. If other people breathe the contaminated air or touch an infected surface, then touch their eyes, noses or mouths, they can become infected.

Adult members of the community who have had two MMR vaccinations do not need to take any further action.

If you were born between 1963 and 1989, there is a possibility you only received one MMR vaccine. Most GS employees, and people who have served in the military, received a second vaccination upon entering service. If you have questions about your immunity, please contact your provider.

Parents of children, 6 months to 1 year of age should contact the clinic appointment line to schedule a pediatric appointment to receive an early dose of the vaccine. If your child is not empaneled to the clinic, they may be seen on space-available basis. Appointment line: DSN 590-5762, Civ. 06371-9464-5762

If your child is between 1 and 4 years of age and has had one MMR vaccine, given after their 1 st birthday, there is no further action needed.

If your child is over 4 years of age and has received two doses of the MMR vaccine, there is no further action needed.

If you have questions about your child’s immunization status, please contact your provider.

We encourage our community to watch for the symptoms of a measles infection. Measles can be prevented by vaccination with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. All cases of measles should be isolated, away from public contact for 4 days after rash appearance. If you or a family member starts to exhibit symptoms of a measles infection, please contact your physician right away.

For any questions regarding this notice, please contact:

Wiesbaden Public Health Nursing

Maj Joel Osterhout / Mrs. Lynnette Murray

DSN 590-1311 / CIV 06371-9464-1311