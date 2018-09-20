Medical care teams ensure continuity

Over the course of the summer, patients at the Wiesbaden Army Health Clinic may have wondered about irregularities in the providers they were scheduled to see at their appointments. While every patient at WAHC has been assigned to a primary care manager, the shifts in staffing as a result of PCS season for both military and civilian providers may have created the need to reassign patients to a new PCM. As an accredited Patient-Centered Medical Home, WAHC has established medical care teams consisting of providers, nurses and support staff who all work in coordination with each other to ensure continuity of care.

“Rather than having a single PCM who knows your medical history, current issues and concerns, our patients have an entire team,” said WAHC Commander Lt. Col. Stacey Freeman. “Each care team has huddles or meetings to discuss patients’ diagnoses, desired outcomes and current treatment plans. In the event that a military doctor is on TDY or a civilian nurse is out sick, the rest of the team is able to continue the PCM’s plan of care for that patient.”

Soldiers who have chosen the medical career field are still required to fulfill military obligations like range qualification, officer and enlisted professional schools and field exercise rotations. In many cases, military providers who are assigned to a military treatment facility may be pulled away to support the global mission.

“We have to remember that our military providers are Soldiers first,” Freeman said. “Their obligation is to the needs of the Army, and sometimes that means they will not be present for your appointment.” Regardless, Freeman said that every effort will be made to at least provide patients with appointments with a provider on their PCM’s respective team.

One of the main tenets of the PCMH model is building relationships between patients and providers in order to establish a partnership for health and wellness. Through the Army Medicine Secure Messaging System – what many patients knew as RelayHealth prior to the contract name change – patients are able to connect with their care teams online to request appointments and prescription refills, inquire about lab and radiology results, or simply send a message with a question or concern. This year, Army Medicine completed the enterprise shift to TRICARE Online Secure Messaging and patients can access that program at www.TOLSecureMessaging.com or through their TRICARE Online account.

As the height of overseas PCS season nears an end, WAHC has seen the steady growth of their staff with new employees arriving in Germany and beginning the in-processing program.

“We all know the amount of time it takes to find a house, schedule a household goods delivery, pick up your car, get your ID card registered, while simultaneously adjusting to the time zone,” Freeman said. “So, as our new providers and care team members get settled into their new lives here in Germany, we really appreciate the support and understanding our patients have shown. Wiesbaden is a great military community and a wonderful place to live.”

____________________________

Capt. Hulcher is the Deputy Commander for Administration at the WAHC.