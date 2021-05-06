Memorial Day observed the last Monday of May

Memorial Day this year is on Monday, May 31, and is set aside to memorialize the military men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

The day serves as a time to remember and honor the men and women who died while in military service of our country and honors and respects all Americans who have died for freedom.

Memorial Day was first observed on May 30, 1868 as Decoration Day, and commemorated the sacrifices of Civil War Soldiers and to honor them by decorating their graves. The Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved Memorial Day from May 30 to the last Monday in May and Federal law took effect in 1971.

In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day. During the National Moment of Remembrance Americans are asked to pause for one minute at 3 p.m. on Memorial Day to honor and respect those who died for our freedom.