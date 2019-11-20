Micro-surveys measure success of service changes

Improvements based on the U.S. Army Garrison Customer Experience Survey from 2018 were implemented in numerous directorates across the garrison. In 2019, customers were invited to take “micro-surveys” to measure the effectiveness of changes made in Vehicle Registration and Inspection, the Postal Service Center, In- and Out-Processing, the Self-Help Improvement Store and Personal Property Processing. More than 860 community members responded online or at the point of service.

Vehicle registration went from a rating of good in 2018 to excellent in 2019. One change implemented since the last survey was an adjustment to the timeline for re-registering vehicles. Other areas where Vehicle Registration improved included a 94% rating for staff knowledge and competence; 90% for timeliness, responsiveness and problem solving; and 95% for friendliness and professionalism.

Implementation of online scheduling was a big change for Vehicle Inspection between 2018 and 2019. On the micro-survey, the office went from an average to good rating and improved to an 81% rating for staff knowledge and competence; 75% for timeliness, responsiveness and problem solving; and 79% for friendliness and professionalism.

Changes to the Postal Service Center included filling vacant positions and cross training staff across service areas. The micro-survey showed a small jump from good to excellent for the overall performance rating and a 77% rating for staff knowledge and competence; 62% for timeliness, responsiveness and problem solving; and 80% for friendliness and professionalism. Areas identified for continued improvement included hours of operation for all services, poor parking availability and 24-hour mailbox access.

In- and Out-Processing jumped from a good to excellent rating over the course of the year likely due to restructuring of the in-processing program and schedule. Customer service elements were rated at 90% for staff knowledge and competence; 85% for timeliness, responsiveness and problem solving; and 89% for friendliness and professionalism. Positive comments recognized staff members, and suggestions for continued improvement included making some of the sections optional and briefers not showing up.

The SHIP store added later hours and Saturday hours and customized its inventory to meet community needs. Micro-survey respondents rated customer service elements at 91% for staff knowledge and competence; 90% for timeliness, responsiveness and problem solving; and 92% for friendliness and professionalism.

The Personal Property Processing Office went from a good to excellent rating from 2018 to 2019 with customer service elements at 96% for staff knowledge and competence; 95% for timeliness, responsiveness and problem solving; and 96% for friendliness and professionalism.

The garrison will ask customers to complete the entire Customer Experience Survey again in spring 2020. The survey asks community members to rate almost 70 services by their importance and performance to identify areas for improvement.