Military students overseas to continue receiving free school meals

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, in conjunction with the Department of Defense and Department of Defense Education Activity will continue to serve free meals to all students enrolled at DoDEA schools overseas.

“The USDA recently extended a waiver to the DoD School Food Authorities, operated by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Navy Exchange Service Command and Marine Corps Community Services, to provide free school meals through June 30, 2022,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “This is a tremendous benefit to military families.”

Families can elect to participate and receive free reimbursable meals, subsidized by the USDA, at participating schools. Participants are required to have a DoDEA student ID number and student meal account. No action is required to receive free school meals for students with an established school meal program account. Parents of students without an account are encouraged to create one at their local military exchange customer service area.

Parents can visit the school meal program site at https://www.aafes.com/about-exchange/school-lunch-program/ for additional information.

Since 1955, the Exchange has been the school feeding authority for the Army and Air Force. The school meal program is operated for military students overseas, serving more than three million meals a year. Nutritional standards for DoDEA student meals are set by the Exchange’s registered dietitian in accordance with U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.