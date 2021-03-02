Monthly Customer Service Awards presented by command team (February 2021)

Nine employees were issued surprise awards at their workplace for outstanding customer service at US Army Garrison Wiesbaden Feb. 19, 2021.

Garrison Commander Col. Mario Washington, accompanied by Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Truchon; Scott Mowry, deputy to the garrison commander; Brittany Casey, customer service support specialist and Interactive Customer Evaluation site administrator; and Benjamin Brand, administrative support assistant, began their morning at garrison headquarters to issue a $500 award and certificate of recognition to Oswaldo Melendez, director of the Information Management Office.

Washington told Melendez, “What you do does not go unnoticed.” With each surprise stop, the command group praised the employee and their contribution to the workplace.

“I think any time we get the opportunity to recognize the people that make your organization great, we should do so,” Washington said between stops. “You should never pass up that opportunity because they are so important to what we do and make us an effective organization.”

The following employees received customer service awards (in alphabetical order):

Susan Hutchings, facility director Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, 11 years.

Hutchings interacts with more than 150 internal and external customers with high enthusiasm reflecting a genuine commitment to excellence in customer service. She ensures staff are trained in COVID-19 safety and health requirements; works extra hours when needed; monitors compliance with facility’s staffing requirements; shares best practices and templates of checklists, memos, etc. with others; and responds to questions in a timely, accurate, and courteous manner.

Oswaldo Melendez, director of Information Management Office, 10 months.

Melendez has worked diligently to meet the technology needs of the garrison. He manages security compliance; implements the lifecycle replacement program; and delivers technology solutions and resources to those unexpectedly placed on ROM. He is always willing to find time to assist whomever needs it, often on short notice. His assistance is extremely vital, yet often goes unrecognized.

David Mills, clerk for Value Added Tax (VAT)/Utility Tax Avoidance Program (UTAP), 3 years (He has been with the Army for 35 years, including as a Soldier).

Mills is recognized by his supervisor and numerous ICE submissions for his friendly, thoughtful and thorough service. He keeps abreast of pertinent regulations; resolves conflicts exceptional professionalism, tact, and patience; has taken initiative to create and maintain COVID-19 mitigation measures; and consistently exceeds the standards and expectations of his office.

Sascha Richardson, fitness center facilities manager, 3 years.

Richardson has worked to keep the fitness center open during the COVID-19 pandemic so the community can safely utilize the equipment. He has set up new equipment; helped re-designed the gym floor set up; and implemented COVID-19 prevention measures. He actively cleans up, refills supplies, restocks weights and communicates with patron.

Sedat Selmani, recreation assistant, 13 years.

Selmani has been instrumental in managing repairs to bicycles, allowing community members to continue riding during COVID-19 to reduce cabin fever and stay healthy; regularly contributes to Inside with MWR – Things to do at Home programs; provides world-class customer service to internal and external customers; and demonstrates dedication, selfless service, and integrity as a part of his work.

Dalvir Singh, agreements manager for Directorate of Resource Management, 4 years.

Singh is recognized for personal initiative in highly complex tasks involving numerous stake holders within the community. Through effective communication and by building successful working relationships with internal and external customers, he expanded participation in the Management Internal Control Program (MICP). In addition, as the manager of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden audit team, he has increased the reimbursable revenue through effective coordination between the garrison and tenant units.

Maria Wilhelm, manpower management analyst for Directorate of Resource Management, 35 years.

Wilhelm is considered a “star” in property accountability for being proactive and 100 percent thorough in the management of hand receipts. For a recent automation refresh within the directorate, she managed the distribution of new laptops; coordinated technology imaging; issued and updated all hand receipts; and arranged for the proper disposal of old equipment. Her efforts allowed everyone to efficiently return to work with their new equipment, with all property properly accounted for, with a minimal loss of time.

(All photos by Brittany Casey).