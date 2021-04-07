Moving with your Exceptional Family Member

Permanent Change of Station season is upon us and military moves come with many challenges, but PCSing can be especially overwhelming for military families with an Exceptional Family Member.

The Exceptional Family Member Program is a mandatory reassignment coordination program.

When a family member is identified with special medical and/or educational needs, the special needs are documented though enrollment into EFMP. This enrollment ensures that the family member’s documented medical and/or educational needs can be met at their next duty station.

This is especially important on overseas assignments where services may be limited. If you are

PCSing with EFMP dependents there are a few things you can do to make things easier.

First, make sure your dependents EFMP enrollment information is current and up to date. Updates are required when a registered family’s special medical or educational needs change, or at least every three years, whichever occurs first.

If a family member’s medical or educational needs change and they no longer meet the eligibility requirements for EFMP, they should be unregistered from EFMP, also known as a disenrollment. The disenrollment removes the EFMP flag from the Soldier’s personnel record.

If you have questions in regards to EFMP updates or disenrollments, you can always reach out to the EFMP Medical Case Coordinator, Ms. Sanchez, at DSN 590-1525 or CIV 06371-9464-1525.

Another resource to use when you getting ready to PCS is the ACS EFMP – Family Support Team. One of the primary responsibilities of ACS EFMP – Family Support is to help families think through, plan and access specific resources that will help to make the PCS move less challenging.

EFMP Family Support services includes, but is not limited to, information and referral for military and community programs and services, non-clinical case management and warm handoffs when a family transfers to a new location.

The Family Support Team is here to help you navigate the system and get you connected to everything your family needs at your next duty location.

You can contact the EFMP Family Support Team by calling DSN 548-9201 or CIV 0611-143-548-9201.