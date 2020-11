Nadine Bower/USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

The city of Wiesbaden, together with representatives of the U.S. Army, the Bundeswehr (German army) and the German War Graves Association, commemorated the dead of both world wars and the victims of National Socialism during the National Day of Mourning ceremony Nov. 15. Col. Mario Washington, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden commander, participated in the ceremony and laid down a commemorative wreath at the memorial on Wiesbaden’s South Cemetery.