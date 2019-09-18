National Preparedness Month – USAG Wiesbaden

WHEREAS, this September marks the 17th anniversary of the tragic terrorist attacks of Sept. 11; AND

WHEREAS, in observing the 17th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, we honor the memory of those who were lost and we are doing all we can to ensure the Wiesbaden community is prepared to respond and recover from all types of disasters and hazards; AND

WHEREAS, September is National Preparedness Month, a time set aside annually to encourage citizens to take necessary steps to prepare for emergencies in their homes, businesses and communities; AND

WHEREAS, National Preparedness Month creates an important opportunity for every resident of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden to prepare their homes, businesses and communities for any type of emergency from natural disasters to potential terrorist attacks; AND

WHEREAS, investing in the preparedness of ourselves, our families, installations, and local communities can save lives, lessen the impact of disaster and ensure mission assurance; AND

WHEREAS, emergency preparedness is the responsibility of every Wiesbaden Soldier, family member and civilian, they are urged to make preparedness a priority and work together, as a team, to ensure that individuals, families, and communities are prepared for disasters and emergencies of any type; AND

WHEREAS, all citizens of USAG Wiesbaden are encouraged to participate in citizen preparedness activities and asked to review the Ready campaign’s Web sites at ready.gov or ready.army.mil.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Colonel Noah C. Cloud, by virtue of the authority vested in me as Garrison Commander of USAG Wiesbaden, do hereby proclaim September 2019 as “National Preparedness Month.”

DATED this 1st Day of September 2019.

NOAH C. CLOUD

COL, Fl

Commanding