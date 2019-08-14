Neighborhood center opens on Hainerberg

Facility is part of improved housing process, based on customer feedback

Anna Morelock

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s first neighborhood center opened on Hainerberg Aug. 5. While the change wasn’t apparent to many, junior enlisted newcomers arriving in Wiesbaden who were eligible for housing in Hainerberg and Crestview began their home search at the center instead of through the central housing office.

Additional neighborhood centers are planned, with Aukamm expected to open mid-September.

Once newcomers are entered into the Housing Office system as they initially in-process at the Welcome Center on Clay Kaserne, they can then head to the neighborhood center to meet with staff and look at available homes. After settling into their new home, and for current residents, the neighborhood center will provide a place where residents can find general neighborhood information, assistance with service orders and other housing-related information.

“Based on customer feedback, we’ve been working over the past year to transform the housing assignment process and improve our residents’ experiences,” said USAG Wiesbaden Commander Col. Noah Cloud. “This is just one step of many in that process.”

Cloud said he encourages residents to continue to provide feedback and get involved. Residents can provide feedback to staff, through the Interactive Customer Evaluation system online, or attend neighborhood town halls to provide their feedback directly to him. The next round of town hall meetings is scheduled from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Clay Chapel for Newman Village and Clay Kaserne housing; Aug. 20 at the Hainerberg Chapel for Hainerberg housing; and Aug. 21 at Aukamm Elementary School for the Aukamm and Crestview neighborhoods.

Another ongoing change in housing is the re-designation of neighborhoods based on rank. Families are not moved out of their homes, but as Families move on to other duty stations, those homes are being reassigned based on the neighborhoods’ designated ranks. Neighborhoods are designated as follows: Hainerberg, junior enlisted housing; Aukamm, officer and senior noncommissioned officer housing; Clay Kaserne, enlisted and officer housing; Newman Village, officer and senior NCO housing; and Crestview, junior enlisted and officer housing.