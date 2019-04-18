Networking opportunities offered at career fair

Lena Stange

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

Army Community Service will host a career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 15 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. The fair is geared toward military and civilian spouses and transitioning service members, but all U.S. ID card holders are welcome to attend, and bring their resumes, said Earl McFarland, Employment Readiness Program manager. Poster: acs_careerFair_a1_X1a

“I encourage everybody to participate, because it is an opportunity for them to meet multiple agencies in one place and an opportunity to network,” McFarland said. “Even if they don’t get hired on the spot, they have opportunities to present themselves with their resumes, and then who knows, maybe there could be a job there.”

A resume review section will be set up to make sure participants go into the networking part well prepared. Interview rooms will be available for the ones who find a potential employer with a fitting job offering, he said.

A variety of employers and information stands will be present, including contractors, the Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (appropriated funds and non-appropriated funds jobs), home-based business information stand, U.S. Marines, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy Recruiting, Army and Air Force Exchange Service, Commissary, Department of Defense Education Activity, Soldier For Life Transition Assistance Program and the Education Center, McFarland said.

“It’s like going to the grocery store,” he said. “You go there and you have various items available for you to purchase, right? It’s the same thing. You go to this one place, and you have the opportunity to engage and meet multiple agencies.”

Info: http://wiesbaden.armymwr.com & facebook.com/wiesbadenarmymwr