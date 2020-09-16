New elementary school construction

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Europe District personnel monitor the progress of construction of the new Wiesbaden Elementary School on Hainerberg July 31.

The new school is on track for its opening for the 2021/22 academic year, with 70% of the project complete. COVID-19 restrictions had some impact on construction.

“We are working closely with our host nation and DoDEA Europe partners on the project to maintain the overall schedule,” said Chris Augsburger, chief of public affairs for USACE-E. “This summer, we enclosed the second floor of the school and have made significant progress on the building’s interior, to include the gym, cafeteria and classrooms.”