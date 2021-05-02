New kitchens improve Soldiers’ quality of life

The U. S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Directorate of Public Works has finished renovating three kitchens in Building 1204, the home of the 529th Military Police Company and held a ribbon cutting there April 28.

The team of DPW workers took out the wooden cabinets and old appliances and installed stainless steel cabinetry, new appliances, new flooring and new paint. It took about one week to finish each kitchen.

The Wiesbaden Garrison Command Sgt. Major was on hand during the ribbon cutting, and recognized the efforts and hard work of the DPW leaders and workers.

“Quality of Life is the Army Chief of Staff’s number one priority, which is why the work that DPW is doing on our Soldier barracks is so important,” he said.

“This project, like so many others executed by our DPW team, reinforces to the Soldiers living in the barracks, and unit leaders, that the Garrison places their quality of life as one of its priorities.

“The kitchen renovation projects that are being completed in all of our barracks are a great improvement to the places they call home while assigned to Wiesbaden.”

The 3-story barracks has a kitchen on each floor and houses roughly 120 Soldiers. “We have Soldiers working 24-hours, so the kitchens are being used all the time,” 1st Sgt. Brian Vinci said. “The kitchens now are such an improvement from what they were, the Soldiers really enjoy using them.”

The Barracks Improvement Program is one of DPWs and the Garrison’s top priority programs. It not only improves the quality of life for the community, but also showcases the skill and craftsmanship of the DPW workforce.

Besides renovating the kitchens, DPW workers built an outside grill and placed it in between Buildings 1204 and 1205, in the common area where Soldiers from both barracks can enjoy using it.