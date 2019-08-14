New license holders must take in-person class, test

USAG Wiesbaden Public Affairs

A local U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden policy change now requires all incoming Soldiers, civilians and Family members, who have never held a U.S. Army Europe driver’s license, to take the in-person class and test to obtain their license.

Newcomers were previously allowed to take an online exam, but due to an increase in vehicle accidents, the in-person class is now required. Those who have previously held a USAREUR license can still take the online test.

According to the policy, “USAG Wiesbaden’s safety profile over the past year has shown an increase in vehicle accidents. The number is higher than the USAREUR average and is our highest source of risk for Soldiers, Civilians and Family Members.”

The two and one-half hour class and 100 question written test can be taken at the Drivers Training and Testing Station in Bldg. 1023 West on Clay Kaserne by appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. There is a $20 fee for taking the test and test takers must score 85% or better to pass.

Pratice Test: To access drivers training materials and a practice test, visit home.army.mil/wiesbaden and click “My Wiesbaden” and “For Newcomers.”