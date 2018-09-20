New principal welcomed at Aukamm

Last school year, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s two newest principals were teammates in Yokosuka, Japan. Dr. Jackie Ferguson as a principal and Angelia Hadley as an assistant principal.

This school year, Hadley joins Ferguson as a principal in Wiesbaden. Hadley replaced Alice Berard as the principal of Aukamm Elementary.

“It’s a great, great environment,” Hadley said of her new school. “The teachers here are just phenomenal. I’m impressed with how they’re so supportive of each other and supportive of me coming in as a newbie. It’s been a very easy transition; I couldn’t have asked for a better assignment.”

Her new assignment is a bit of a change. Hadley’s previous school had about 1,200 students, while for her first principalship, she’ll be overseeing Aukamm’s approximately 200 students.

Hadley spent about 12 years in Asia in various assignments with the Department of Defense Education Activity. She considers this her first time in Germany, even though she was here with her Army Family from about age 2 to 4. Her upbringing in a military Family and her experiences as the spouse of a Marine, now retired, played roles in Hadley’s decision to originally apply with DoDEA. She said she enjoys military communities and appreciates her children’s experiences in DoDEA schools.

Hadley said supporting military students is a highlight of her life. She appreciates any feedback from parents and staff and is there to ensure her charges are getting the best education they can.

“It’s a top-notch group here,” Hadley said of Aukamm’s teachers. “I just want to continue leading them in the right direction. Ensuring that we’re providing effective instruction and supporting our students and just making sure they’re having fun and enjoying school and their needs are being met — academically, socially.”