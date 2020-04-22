News flash

Changes to services

At the end of February, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden created a page on the garrison website dedicated to updates on the constantly changing situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

Updates are shared daily at facebook.com/usagwiesbaden, but community members don’t have to wait for a Facebook post to get information. Anyone can access the garrison COVID-19 page by going to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and clicking the coronavirus graphic. The page contains answers to questions about on-post services, testing, tracing and coronavirus related information.

The following are some examples of the information found on the web page:

Impacted services and events

Latest guidance

Face mask usage policy

General Order No. 1 — Lists off-limits establishments and indicates off-limits activities

— Lists off-limits establishments and indicates off-limits activities Task Force Wellness community resources

Stop Movement Customer Assistance Point — Created to help people who have been affected by the stop movement

— Created to help people who have been affected by the stop movement Translations of official German press releases from the city of Wiesbaden, state of Hessen and the federal government

from the city of Wiesbaden, state of Hessen and the federal government Answers to frequently-asked questions

Power of attorney form — Used to help facilitate care for U.S. personnel who use host nation health care facilities

— Used to help facilitate care for U.S. personnel who use host nation health care facilities Transcripts from our virtual town halls

Additionally, readers will find links to U.S. government and German government sites, including tracking, maps and demographics.

Mental health resources