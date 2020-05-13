News flash

Closures
Customer Service Team, Base Support Operations Maintenance Directorate Wiesbaden, in Bldg 7539, and the Privately Owned Vehicle Inspection Station in Bldg. 4013 will be closed from May 21 – 25.
Daily COVID-19 updates
U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden created a page on the garrison website dedicated to updates on the changing situation in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
Updates are shared daily at facebook.com/usagwiesbaden, but community members don’t have to wait for a Facebook post to get information. Anyone can access the garrison COVID-19 page by going to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and clicking the coronavirus graphic. The page contains answers to questions about on-post services, testing, tracing and coronavirus related information.
The following are some examples of the information found on the web page:
- Impacted services and events
- Latest guidance
- Face mask usage policy
- Task Force Wellness community resources
- Stop Movement Customer Assistance Point — Created to help people who have been affected by the stop movement
- Translations of official German press releases
- Answers to frequently-asked questions
- Power of attorney form — Used to help facilitate care for U.S. personnel who use host nation health care facilities
- Transcripts from our virtual town halls
Additionally, readers will find links to U.S. government and German government sites, including tracking, maps and demographics.
Mental health resources
- 24/7 On-Call Duty Chaplain — (0611)143-548-7777 or 7778
- Behavioral Health Clinic — 06371-94641320 or DSN 590-1320
- 24/7 Military Crisis Line www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help/military-crisis-line, DSN 118, or Civ. 001-800-273-8255
- Employee Assistance Program (0611)143-548-1402 or john.w.kaiser.civ@mail.mil
- Military Family Life Counselors — Hainerberg Elementary: 0152-2390-2413/2498; Wiesbaden Middle School: 0152-0269-8526; Wiesbaden High School: 0151-4558-3637