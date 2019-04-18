News Flash

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following U.S. federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services and host nation holidays, which will affect businesses and services off post, as well as some on post staffed by local nationals.

April 19 — Good Friday, German holiday

April 22 — Easter Monday, German holiday

May 1 — Labor Day, German holiday

Call before you go on U.S., training and German holidays. Find the garrison phonebook at the new website: home.army.mil/wiesbaden.

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off.

DPW closures

The Directorate of Public Works Housing Division will be closed May 6-7 for training. Already scheduled furnishing deliveries and pickups will still take place. During this time, appliance repair requests can be submitted through the DPW Customer Service Desk at DSN 548-HELP (4357).

May 8-9, services will be limited:

Customer Service In/Out Processing, Bldg. 1023, will be open from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-4 p.m.

The Facilities Branch, Bldg. 1059, will be open from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

Already scheduled assignment and termination inspections will be conducted.

These closures do not include the off-post housing office.

Housing safety

Garrison Commander Col. Noah Cloud will host a housing safety focus group for Aukamm and Crestview housing areas at 5:30 p.m. May 1 at the Garrison Headquarters, Bldg. 1205, Clay Kaserne. Interested residents should RSVP to the Commander’s Hotline email at usarmy.wiesbaden.imcom-europe.list.usag-w-commanders-hotline@mail.mil. Meetings for the other housing areas will be announced as they are scheduled.

Next CIE

If you missed the March 27 Community Information Exchange, view the slides on the garrison website at home.army.mil/wiesbaden, Click “My Wiesbaden,” then “News and Info” for the link, also available at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange. The next CIE is at 9:30 a.m. May 23 at the Community Activity Center.