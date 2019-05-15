News Flash

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following U.S. federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services and host nation holidays, which will affect businesses and services off post, as well as some on post staffed by local nationals.

May 24 — Training holiday

May 27 — Memorial Day, federal holiday

May 30 — Ascension Day, German holiday

June 9 — Whit Sunday, German holiday

June 10 — Whit Monday, German holiday

June 14 — Training holiday

June 17 — Training holiday

June 20 — Corpus Christi, German holiday

Call before you go on U.S., training and German holidays. Find the garrison phonebook at the new website: home.army.mil/wiesbaden.

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off.

Vehicle inspection

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden personnel may now schedule a vehicle inspection appointment online by going to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and clicking the “My Wiesbaden” tab at the top, then scrolling to the “Vehicle Registration” section and then clicking the link for “Online Appointments for Vehicle Inspection.” A vehicle registration appointment can be made through a separate link on the website.

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange is at 9 a.m. May 23 at the Community Activity Center.

If you miss it, view the slides on the garrison website at home.army.mil/wiesbaden, click “My Wiesbaden,” then “News and Info” for the link, also available at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange.

Shuttle bus

Find the current shuttle schedule on the garrison website. Go to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and mouse over “My Wiesbaden,” and then click “Getting Around.”

Emergency numbers

For on-post emergencies call the military police at (0611) 705-114 or DSN 114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on post call (0611) 705-117 or DSN 117. For off-post emergencies call 110 for the German Polizei or 112 for the German Fire and Rescue.