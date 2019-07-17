News Flash

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following U.S. federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services.

Aug. 2, 5, 30 — Training holidays

Sept. 2 — Labor Day, American holiday

Call before you go on U.S. and training holidays. Find the garrison phonebook at home.army.mil/wiesbaden.

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off.

Thrift shop moves

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop has moved to its new location on Hainerberg across from the Taunus Theater. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and the second and fourth Saturday of the month.

SHIP store access

The Self Help store can now be accessed via the road adjacent to the PX. Signage is in place.

Next CIE

If you missed the May 23 Community Information Exchange, view the slides on the garrison website at home.army.mil/wiesbaden, click “My Wiesbaden,” then “News and Info” for the link. The next CIE is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center. The theme will be back to school.

Vehicle inspection

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden personnel may now schedule a vehicle inspection appointment online by going to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and clicking the “My Wiesbaden” tab at the top, then scrolling to the “Vehicle Registration” section and then clicking the link for “Online Appointments for Vehicle Inspection.” A vehicle registration appointment can be made through a separate link on the website.

Emergency numbers

For on-post emergencies call the military police at (0611) 705-114 or DSN 114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on post call (0611) 705-117 or DSN 117. For off-post emergencies call 110 for the German Polizei or 112 for the German Fire and Rescue.

Shuttle bus

Find the current shuttle schedule on the garrison website. Go to home.army.mil/wiesbaden and mouse over “My Wiesbaden,” and then click “Getting Around.”