News Flash

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following U.S. federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services, and German holidays which will affect businesses off post as well as some services on post staffed by local national employees.

Oct. 3 — German holiday, Day of German Unity

Oct. 11 — Training holiday

Oct. 14 — Federal holiday, Columbus Day

Call before you go on U.S. and training holidays. Find the garrison phonebook at home.army.mil/wiesbaden. For holidays, go to www.eur.army.mil and click the “Community” tab, then click “Training Holidays.”

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off.

Thrift shop moves

The Wiesbaden Community Spouses’ Club Thrift Shop has moved to its new location on Hainerberg across from the Taunus Theater. Check their Facebook page for the latest information, www.facebook.com/wcscthriftshop.

SHIP store access

The Self Help store can now be accessed via the road adjacent to the PX. Signage is in place.

Next CIE

If you missed the August Community Information Exchange, view the slides on the garrison website at home.army.mil/wiesbaden, click “My Wiesbaden,” then “News and Info” for the link. The next CIE is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23 at the Community Activity Center. The theme will be Halloween and Fall Activities.