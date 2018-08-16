News flash – August, 2018

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services.

Aug. 31 – Training holiday

Sept. 3 – Federal holiday

Oct. 5 – Training holiday

Oct. 8 – Federal holiday

Call before you go on U.S., training and German holidays: www.wiesbaden.army.mil/phonebook.

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off; they are not guaranteed.

Customer survey

The 2018 USAG Wiesbaden Customer Satisfaction Survey is open. Click the link on the garrison homepage at www.wiesbaden.army.mil or fill out a paper survey at garrison service locations.

Trash pick up

Updated neighborhood trash pick-up schedules have been posted to the Trash and Recycling page on the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil/trash.

CIF closure

The Wiesbaden Central Issue Facility will close from Oct. 22 to 26 to conduct its annual inventory. Soldiers out-processing the community should schedule their CIF appointments accordingly to avoid delays. Emergencies will be handled on a case-by-case basis. For more information contact Cliff Leach at DSN 546-6030.

ICE comments

Fill out an Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) comment at ice.disa.mil and search Wiesbaden or visit www.wiesbaden.army.mil, scroll to the bottom and click the ICE logo.

CIE information

The next Community Information Exchange is Aug. 23. After the CIE, view the slides on the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil. Click News and Info for the link.