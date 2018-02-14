News flash – Feb. 2018

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following federal, and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services.

Feb. 16 – Training holiday*

Feb. 19 – Washington’s birthday

See the U.S. Army Europe training holiday calendar for more dates: www.eur.army.mil/Training/USAREURTrainingHolidaySchedule-FY2018.pdf.

*Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off. They are not guaranteed.

Vehicle registration online

Vehicle registration now has an online system for customers to schedule initial vehicle registration, plate turn-in and replacement, and other registration-related appointments. Same-day appointments may be available. Visit wiesbaden.army.mil/vehicle registration for a link to this CAC-enabled system (choose signature certificate if prompted).

Next CIE

The next Community Information Exchange will take place at 9:30 a.m. March 27 at Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in the community. Slides from the January CIE are available at www.herald-union.com/community-information-exchange and on the garrison website at wiesbaden.army.mil.

New WEC holiday hours

Starting with the Presidents Day holiday, the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center will have new hours when a federal holiday falls on a Monday. As such the Java Cafe and Lounge will be closed, the Strike Zone will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Lanes will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Presidents Day.

EMFP moves to Clay Kaserne

The Exceptional Family Member Program office has moved to Bldg. 1201, Room 113 on Clay Kaserne.

Emergency numbers

Do you know what number to call in an emergency? For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on-post call (0611) 705-117.

For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance/fire call 112. If you dial 110 or 112 from your cell or home phone on post it will go to a German dispatcher. To call the Military Police for non-emergencies dial (0611) 143-548-7777/7778 or 7779. To call the Clay Fire Station for a non-emergency call (0611) 705-5883 or 5315.

