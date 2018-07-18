News flash – July, 2018

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services and host nation holidays, which will affect businesses and services off post, as well as some on post staffed by local nationals.

Aug. 3 – Training holiday

Aug. 6 – Training holiday

Aug. 31 – Training holiday

Sept. 3 – Federal holiday

Oct. 5 – Training holiday

Oct. 8 – Federal holiday

Call before you go on U.S., training and German holidays: www.wiesbaden.army.mil/phonebook.

Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off; they are not guaranteed.

ICE comments

Fill out an Interactive Customer Evaluation comment at ice.disa.mil — search Wiesbaden — or visit www.wiesbaden.army.mil, scroll to the bottom and click the ICE logo to reach the Wiesbaden page.

Next CIE

Featuring a back-to-school theme, the next Community Information Exchange will take place at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 23 at the Wiesbaden Entertainment Center on Hainerberg. Come join the discussion to learn what’s happening in the community. Slides from the last CIE are available at www.wiesbaden.army.mil.

Emergency numbers

For on-post emergencies call the Military Police at (0611) 705-114; for an ambulance or in case of fire on post call (0611) 705-117. For off-post emergencies call the German Polizei at 110 or for an ambulance or fire call 112.

Abandoned vehicles

Visit www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/albums/72157663453378167 to see photos of abandoned vehicles. Owners can claim their vehicles by contacting the USAG Wiesbaden Traffic Investigations Office at (0611) 143-548-7050 and providing proof of ownership.

Vehicle Registration

Vehicle registration services are by appointment only. Same day appointments may be available. The new online appointment system requires a CAC to schedule. Most users will need to use their email certificate. If necessary, appointments can still be made by phone at (0611)143-548-7815. Appointments can be made at https://army.deps.mil/army/cmds/imcom_eurusag/wiesbaden/des/SitePages/vehicleRegistration.aspx.