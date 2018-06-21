News flash – June, 2018

Upcoming holidays

Community members should be aware of the following federal and training holidays, which may affect garrison front-door services:

June 22 – Training holiday*

June 25 – Training holiday*

July 4 – Independence Day

July 5 – Training holiday*

July 13 – Training holiday*

July 16 – Training holiday*

Call before you go on U.S., training and German holidays: www.wiesbaden.army.mil/phonebook.

*Soldiers should confirm with their local chain of command whether they have a federal or training holiday off. They are not guaranteed.

DPW closure June 25-26

DPW Housing Furniture and Appliance Warehouse will be closed June 25 and 26 for 100 percent inventory.

Appointments for delivery and pickup these days will be honored, but no additional appointments will be made. Appointments for picking up loaner furniture will be made for the afternoon of June 26.

ICE comments

The Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) system can again be accessed from personal networks, as well as military. To send an ICE comment, visit ice.disa.mil and search for Wiesbaden, or visit the garrison website at www.wiesbaden.army.mil and click on the ICE logo.

Siren testing

The City of Wiesbaden Fire Department regularly conducts siren testing. The next planned date for testing is Tuesday, July 10 at 7 p.m.

For testing purposes, the siren will wail for five seconds.

In the case of a real emergency, a wailing sound would last one minute. In the case of a fire, a one-minute continuous alarm with two separate tones is used.

If either of these signals is heard, community members on and off post should stay inside, keep windows and doors closed, turn off air conditioning and tune in to local radio stations and check the municipal fire brigade website at feuerwehr-wiesbaden.de.

Abandoned vehicles

Visit www.flickr.com/photos/wpao/albums/72157663453378167 to see photos of abandoned vehicles. Owners can claim their vehicles by contacting the USAG Wiesbaden Traffic Investigations Office at (0611) 143-548-7050 and providing proof of ownership.

